Jaribu ndio utajua hujui! RAILA’s man now warns RUTO over threat to arrest and detain his hecklers





Wednesday, March 20, 2024 – President William Ruto’s threat to arrest his hecklers in political rallies has not gone down well with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio, especially ODM MP Caleb Amisi.

This follows the heckling of leaders in Ruto’s rallies like the one witnessed in Kericho and Bomet among other areas, where residents shouted down their leaders in front of the president as they registered their displeasure.

In a statement, Amisi warned Interior CS Kithure Kindiki over his directive to the National Police Service (NPS) to arrest people heckling at political events.

According to the Saboti MP, members of the public have a right to heckle and jeer when dissatisfied with their leaders and government policies.

“I want to warn you (CS Kindiki) against arresting one or two youths for heckling, which was heard from a rally of thousands of attendees, even your police officers present in the rallies might have heckled you. MPs heckle in parliament do you arrest them?” the ODM MP posed.

Amisi went on to say the nation cannot be governed through threats, adding that the youth are the trustees of prosperity.

The ODM MP further called on Kenyans to resist the arrest of hecklers, terming it despotic.

“I call upon all hustlers across the country to resist these new despotic tactics. Kenya needs a renaissance,” Amisi added.

Ruto, through CS Kindiki on Monday directed the law enforcement officers to investigate, arrest, and prosecute those causing mayhem at political parties.

The Interior CS also asked them to investigate and bring to book those sponsoring chaos at political events.

The Kenyan DAILY POST