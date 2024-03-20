Jaribu ndio utajua hujui! RAILA’s man now warns RUTO over threat to arrest and detain his hecklers

This follows the heckling of
leaders in Ruto’s rallies like the one witnessed in Kericho and Bomet among
other areas, where residents shouted down their leaders in front of the
president as they registered their displeasure.
In a statement, Amisi warned
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki over his directive to the National Police Service (NPS)
to arrest people heckling at political events.
According to the Saboti MP, members
of the public have a right to heckle and jeer when dissatisfied with their
leaders and government policies.
“I want to warn you (CS Kindiki)
against arresting one or two youths for heckling, which was heard from a rally
of thousands of attendees, even your police officers present in the rallies
might have heckled you. MPs heckle in parliament do you arrest them?” the ODM
MP posed.
Amisi went on to say the nation
cannot be governed through threats, adding that the youth are the trustees of
prosperity.
The ODM MP further called on
Kenyans to resist the arrest of hecklers, terming it despotic.
“I call upon all hustlers across
the country to resist these new despotic tactics. Kenya needs a renaissance,”
Amisi added.
Ruto, through CS Kindiki on
Monday directed the law enforcement officers to investigate, arrest, and
prosecute those causing mayhem at political parties.
The Interior CS also asked them
to investigate and bring to book those sponsoring chaos at political events.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments