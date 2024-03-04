JIMMY WANJIGI on why KALONZO MUSYOKA is not fit to succeed RAILA ODINGA – LOOK!



Monday, March 4, 2024 - Shrewd businessman, Jimmy Wanjigi, has said former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka is not fit to succeed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

While drumming up support for the Azimio leader for his African Union Commission chairmanship on Sunday, Wanjigi said with Raila’s exit from the local political scene for the continental assignment, Kalonzo should retire.

“Raila Odinga expressed his desire for the AU chairmanship and honestly, I believe he is the best man for the job, he will do this country and this content proud.

"Honestly, given his many years of impactful leadership in this country and beyond, I can confidently say he is the right man for the job,” he said.

According to Wanjigi, Kalonzo, who is also the Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, does not fit the bill to succeed Raila should the ODM boss clinch the AU seat.

In Wanjigi’s opinion, Kalonzo should consider retiring from politics and fronting a youthful successor from his party.

“Kalonzo Musyoka has hit the road positioning himself to take over leadership, but he should just take the cue from Raila and retire.

"He has nothing new to offer Kenyans and instead should usher in a new leadership in his own Wiper party,” he said.

