WAMUCHOMBA once again attacks RUTO over punitive taxes on Mt Kenya farmers

Using the Finance Act 2023, the
Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is demanding a 5 percent withholding tax on farm
produce.
Wamuchomba, who spoke over the
weekend, said the provision is repressive to farmers.
"I repeat the Finance Act
of 2023, is punitive and oppressive to farmers and small businesses. This is
how farmers pay five percent of their produce sales, plus a house levy of 1.5
of total sales."
The rebel Kenya Kwanza Alliance
lawmaker said the burden is besides what farmers are expected to pay under the
yet-to-be-launched Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) that will replace the
National Hospital Insurance Fund.
"Small traders (kiosks) who
collect Sh1 million per year to pay 3 percent of annual income tax plus 1.5
percent for house levy plus NHIF plus SHIF plus? No!" Wamuchomba said.
The legislator said the Finance
Act 2023, should be reviewed because it imposes burdens on Kenyans.
"This has to be reviewed.
If Parliament cannot, ordinary people will. God with us."
