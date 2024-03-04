WAMUCHOMBA once again attacks RUTO over punitive taxes on Mt Kenya farmers





Monday, March 4, 2024 - Githunguri Member of Parliament, Gathoni Wamuchomba, has blasted President William Ruto after his government introduced tax on avocado and pig farmers from Mt Kenya residents.

Using the Finance Act 2023, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is demanding a 5 percent withholding tax on farm produce.

Wamuchomba, who spoke over the weekend, said the provision is repressive to farmers.

"I repeat the Finance Act of 2023, is punitive and oppressive to farmers and small businesses. This is how farmers pay five percent of their produce sales, plus a house levy of 1.5 of total sales."

The rebel Kenya Kwanza Alliance lawmaker said the burden is besides what farmers are expected to pay under the yet-to-be-launched Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) that will replace the National Hospital Insurance Fund.

"Small traders (kiosks) who collect Sh1 million per year to pay 3 percent of annual income tax plus 1.5 percent for house levy plus NHIF plus SHIF plus? No!" Wamuchomba said.

The legislator said the Finance Act 2023, should be reviewed because it imposes burdens on Kenyans.

"This has to be reviewed. If Parliament cannot, ordinary people will. God with us."

