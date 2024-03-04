Shut up!! – RAILA ODINGA tells MT KENYA leaders complaining about high taxes for farmers





- Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has slammed Mt Kenya leaders who are complaining about high taxes imposed on farmers.

Speaking during the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) membership recruitment drive in Suba, Homabay County on Sunday, Raila said it was hypocritical for Mt Kenya lawmakers to oppose the implementation of the Finance Bill 2023 they overwhelmingly supported.

Raila recalled telling the MPs that the bill was too punitive and they should reject it completely.

"When they were doing campaigns, they said they would return a guaranteed minimum return. That language has now disappeared.

"I was shocked to see some members of parliament from the region who voted for the bill rushing to oppose the implementation of the bill. Shame on them," Raila said.

Some Mt Kenya leaders have been complaining after KRA ordered farmers including avocado farmers to register ETIMS so that they can pay taxes.

