JENNIFER LOPEZ says she didn’t receive enough love as a child from ‘narcissistic’ mother and absent father



Friday, March 01, 2024 – Jennifer Lopez reflected on her childhood in her new documentary, “The Greatest Love Story Never Told.”

The singer, who grew up in the Bronx with two siblings, claimed she didn’t receive enough love from her parents.

She said: “When I was growing up, I was always looking for somebody to make me feel loved."

“I was a middle child, not the baby, not the firstborn … you just kind of get lost a little bit in between it all,” the “Hustlers” actress, 54, went on, referencing her sisters, Leslie, 56, and Lynda, 52.

Lopez also spoke about her parents, Guadalupe Rodriguez and David Lopez, who divorced in the ’90s.

"I felt very ignored by my dad because he was always working nights, then all day he would sleep and I didn’t feel like I had enough of a connection with him,” she said.

“My mom was narcissistic, center of the attention, life-of-the-party-type person,” Lopez added.

The songwriter previously alluded to her tricky relationship with her mother in the 2022 Netflix documentary, “Halftime.”

Lopez is now on good terms with both her parents, and even shared an Instagram post for David on Father’s Day last year.

“Daddy, I love you,” she wrote, to which he responded, “Thank you, sweetheart, I love you more.”