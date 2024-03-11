JAKAKIMBA tells RAILA ODINGA to stop participating in primitive village politics and concentrate on the AUC job bid.

Raila, 79, has expressed his willingness to become the AUC once current chairperson Mousa
Faki retires in 2025.
The former
premier on Saturday said he would serve Africa and Kenya at the same time.
But
Jakakimba on Monday said Raila Odinga erred while making the statement since
one of the requirements of the AU chairperson seat is to cease participating in
politics at all.
“As the
government led by President William Ruto prepares to commence a continental
campaign blitz for this seat, it is imperative moving forward, that PM Raila
Odinga's public messaging targeting local audiences, remains tempered and
weighs less on expressions alluding to a burning desire to 'chew the gum and
scale the stairs' - loosely translated to mean he intends to remain active in
Kenya's ever-evolving political landscape with all its obvious intrigues,"
he said on X.
“There's
an urgent need for a very tempered balance in public comms from the former PM
around and, during the window of this bid, intertwined with a fair share of
soft and deliberate diplomatic posture."
He,
however, noted that he has always believed Raila is best placed to lead the
African continent in many other capacities, including the one he is currently
seeking.
