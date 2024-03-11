African Union Chairperson seat is reserved for old tyrants who are waiting to die and go to Hell – MIGUNA MIGUNA says



Monday, March 11, 2024 - Controversial lawyer and barrister, Miguna Miguna, has said being the African Union Chairperson is not the same as being President of Africa.

Since the time former Prime Minister Raila Odinga declared his interest in the seat, his rambunctious supporters have been terming him as President of Africa.

But Miguna, who is a fierce critic of Raila Odinga, said referring to the AU chairperson as the President of Africa is akin to referring to the late Legio Maria fake prophet Simeon Ondeto as “God” because his faithful called him “God.”

The general, as he is known among his supporters, further stated AUC seat is a ceremonial and toothless seat that is usually occupied by old dictators as they wait to die and go to hell and join their fellow tyrants.

“To refer to the African Union Commission chairman as the “president of Africa” is akin to referring to the late ONDETO as “God” because his faithful called him “God.”

"The AUC is a toothless ceremonial organ with ZERO influence where African retirees are STOOLED as they wait to join former tyrants in hell.

"Absolutely nothing to celebrate, even for confused, myth-worshipping cows!,"''Miguna wrote on X

