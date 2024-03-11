I do not wish my son to be a hustler - Former Health CS MUTAHI KAGWE mocks RUTO as he sends the president a direct message



Monday, March 11, 2024 - Former Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has broken his silence after a long hiatus, criticizing President William Ruto’s proposed Farm Produce Tax that has faced stiff opposition in Mt. Kenya.

Speaking in Tigania East over the weekend, alongside former Agriculture CS Peter Munya, Kagwe criticized the tax describing it as an ill-advised taxation policy.

The former CS argued that farmers needed to make profits before remitting tax.

Kagwe used this stance to question the quality of Kenyan leadership and whether political leaders are operating in the best interests of Kenyans.

“That is why the purpose of our education must be now going forward to move the Kenyan nation from one of the hecklers and hustlers to one of a wealthy nation,” Kagwe charged.

Both Kagwe and Munya, castigated the government, stating that the Kenya Kwanza government should have implemented procedures and structures that help farmers increase output before moving to tax them.

“One cannot pay tax from what they have sold, as it is not profit, they should pay tax from profit and not the 30 per cent of sales as stated in the proposed tax," explained Munya.

The proposed Farm Produce Tax has attracted widespread criticism, particularly from leaders within the Mt. Kenya region who have insisted the proposed tax will be oppressive for farmers.

