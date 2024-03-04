Is Mt. Kenya splitting? GACHAGUA is now a worried man as he begs fellow Kikuyus not to do this – Look!

Speaking at ACK Good Samaritan
Nyangwa Church, Mbeere South Constituency, Embu County, over the weekend,
Gachagua emphasised the need for Mt Kenya to remain united for increased
development of the region under President William Ruto's administration.
According to Gachagua, the
region's strength is its unity and urged Mt. Kenya residents not to allow
themselves to be divided because they will lose.
"From 2002 when we have
been united, we have benefitted from the government because of our unity. We
must not be divided because that will be our downfall," remarked Gachagua.
The Deputy President noted that the region suffered for a long time when it was divided.
"Our unity is our strength.
Never again will we be divided along the subregions because we suffered for a
long time when that happened," Mr Gachagua asserted.
Embu leaders led by Governor
Cecily Mbarire assured Gachagua of their support.
"We shall support you
because you have fully supported the people of Embu. You have always stood with
us," Governor Mbarire said.
Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Ruku
stated that the Deputy President should be respected for his commitment to
fighting for the region's best interests.
"The Deputy President is
our leader and must be respected for bringing together the region," the MP
said.
