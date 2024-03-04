Is Mt. Kenya splitting? GACHAGUA is now a worried man as he begs fellow Kikuyus not to do this – Look!





Monday, March 4, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is now a worried man over the alleged disintegration of the Kikuyu nation.

Speaking at ACK Good Samaritan Nyangwa Church, Mbeere South Constituency, Embu County, over the weekend, Gachagua emphasised the need for Mt Kenya to remain united for increased development of the region under President William Ruto's administration.

According to Gachagua, the region's strength is its unity and urged Mt. Kenya residents not to allow themselves to be divided because they will lose.

"From 2002 when we have been united, we have benefitted from the government because of our unity. We must not be divided because that will be our downfall," remarked Gachagua.

The Deputy President noted that the region suffered for a long time when it was divided.

"Our unity is our strength. Never again will we be divided along the subregions because we suffered for a long time when that happened," Mr Gachagua asserted.

Embu leaders led by Governor Cecily Mbarire assured Gachagua of their support.

"We shall support you because you have fully supported the people of Embu. You have always stood with us," Governor Mbarire said.

Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Ruku stated that the Deputy President should be respected for his commitment to fighting for the region's best interests.

"The Deputy President is our leader and must be respected for bringing together the region," the MP said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST