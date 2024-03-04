BUSTED: Man captured on camera stealing a phone belonging to a popular Kikuyu singer at a gospel event held at Blue Springs Hotel (VIDEO).



Monday, March 4, 2024 - A man has been badly exposed after he was captured on camera stealing a phone belonging to popular gospel singer Mubea Paul during a gospel album launch held at Blue Springs Hotel along Thika Road on Sunday.

The cunning man, who was dressed in a maroon t-shirt, took the singer’s phone that had been placed on the table.

The singer, who was also the emcee of the event, had left the phone on the table to join other singers in song and dance.

The suspected thief stole the phone and pretended that he was recording the event before escaping.

He left with the stolen phone as Mubea and other singers who had graced the event were busy dancing.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.