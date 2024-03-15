Friday, March 15, 2024 – Is heavy weight boxer Anthony Joshua dating hair entrepreneur, Kika Osunde?

Both have been seen together in recent times. Not only did Kika attend his fight against Ngannou last Saturday in Saudi Arabia, he was also seen coming down from the ring after he won and giving Kika a big hug.

A few days later, the two went on a desert bike ride with friends and looked quite cozy and comfortable in each other’s arms.

Anthony, 34, and Kika, 37, both live in London, and she’s attended quite a number of his fights.'

Watch a video of them taking the bike ride together below