Champions League quarter-final, semi-final draw revealed: Arsenal vs Bayern Munich, Man City vs Real Madrid in last eight



Friday, March 15, 2024 – The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draws have been revealed.

The draw was announced on Friday, March 15, at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Current champions, Manchester City will face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final while Arsenal was drawn against Bayern Munich.

Barcelona will take on Paris Saint-Germain while Borussia Dortmund play against Atletico Madrid in the other quarter-final ties.

Arsenal and Man City will face each other in the semi-finals if they progress.

The first legs of the quarter-final ties will be played on April 9 and 10, with the return fixtures on April 16 and 17.

The semi-finals will be on April 30 and May 1, with the second legs on May 7 and 8.

The Champions League final is on June 1 at Wembley Stadium.