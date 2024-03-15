Champions League quarter-final, semi-final draw revealed: Arsenal vs Bayern Munich, Man City vs Real Madrid in last eight

Friday, March 15, 2024 – The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draws have been revealed.
The draw was announced on Friday, March 15, at UEFA
headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.
Current champions, Manchester City will face Real Madrid in
the Champions League quarter-final while Arsenal was drawn against Bayern
Munich.
Barcelona will take on Paris
Saint-Germain while Borussia Dortmund play against Atletico
Madrid in the other quarter-final ties.
Arsenal and Man City will face each other in
the semi-finals if they progress.
The first legs of the quarter-final ties will be played on
April 9 and 10, with the return fixtures on April 16 and 17.
The semi-finals will be on April 30 and May 1, with the
second legs on May 7 and 8.
The Champions League final is on June 1 at Wembley Stadium.
0 Comments