Unbothered SYLVIA MBEERE mocks her boyfriend after he canceled their upcoming wedding over cheating allegations - Shares a video dancing and enjoying life (WATCH).





Tuesday, March 19, 2024 - Sylvia Mbeere has been trending since last weekend after her boyfriend, Prince John, called her out over cheating allegations.

Prince revealed that they were planning for a wedding in November and attending premarital classes together, only to catch her cheating.

Their dowry ceremony was also slated for next month.

Sylvia seems unbothered as her boyfriend continues to rant and wash her dirty linen in public.

She posted a video busy enjoying life.

“Look back and thank God. Look forward and trust in God,” she captioned the video.

Social media users, especially ladies, flooded to the comment section and praised her for teaching her simping boyfriend a lesson.





The Kenyan DAILY POST