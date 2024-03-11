CS MOSES KURIA appoints former murder suspect JACKIE MARIBE as the Head of communications in his Ministry

Monday, March 11, 2024 - Public Service Performance and Delivery Management Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, has appointed former murder suspect, Jackie Maribe, as head of communications in his Ministry.
The appointment comes weeks after she was acquitted in
Monica Kimani's murder case which had gone on for almost six years.
Digital strategist Dennis Itumbi, who stood with Maribe
while embroiled in the case, congratulated her on the new role.
"Congratulations, Jacque Maribe. May God bless you as
you serve Asante @HonMoses_Kuria for standing with a generation, please keep
doing good and stretching your hand," he said.
Maribe was acquitted in the Monica Kimani murder case on
February 9, 2024, by Justice Grace Nzioka of the Milimani Law Courts on Friday,
over lack of evidence.
According to Justice Nzioka, the charge brought against
Maribe was not properly placed.
"It is my considered view that the charge brought
against the second accused person was not the proper charge," she said.
