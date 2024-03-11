CS MOSES KURIA appoints former murder suspect JACKIE MARIBE as the Head of communications in his Ministry

Monday, March 11, 2024 - Public Service Performance and Delivery Management Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, has appointed former murder suspect, Jackie Maribe, as head of communications in his Ministry.

The appointment comes weeks after she was acquitted in Monica Kimani's murder case which had gone on for almost six years.

Digital strategist Dennis Itumbi, who stood with Maribe while embroiled in the case, congratulated her on the new role.

"Congratulations, Jacque Maribe. May God bless you as you serve Asante @HonMoses_Kuria for standing with a generation, please keep doing good and stretching your hand," he said.

Maribe was acquitted in the Monica Kimani murder case on February 9, 2024, by Justice Grace Nzioka of the Milimani Law Courts on Friday, over lack of evidence.

According to Justice Nzioka, the charge brought against Maribe was not properly placed.

"It is my considered view that the charge brought against the second accused person was not the proper charge," she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST