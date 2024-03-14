I will destroy ODM if RAILA ODINGA doesn’t include me in the succession line-up –BABU OWINO warns.

Two weeks
ago, Raila, who is contesting for the African Union Chairperson position, stated
that he wants ex-governors Wycliffe Oparanya and Hassan Joho to succeed him
once he clinches the AUC seat.
However, Babu
Owino who spoke on Ramogi TV /FM, vowed to oppose any
line-up that excludes him from the ODM leader's succession plan
“If Oparanya is seated there
alongside Joho, I must also sit there! And that is the issue, otherwise, I said
before that if I am not at the table, we will break that table,” Babu vowed.
He argued that he has all the
attributes to lead the Orange party and that even Kenyans believe in his
leadership.
“So I must also sit there because
the writing is on the wall. We know who Kenyans feel should lead them," he
added.
