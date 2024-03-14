I will destroy ODM if RAILA ODINGA doesn’t include me in the succession line-up –BABU OWINO warns.





Thursday, March 14, 2024 -

Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has said Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, is making a big mistake by excluding him from the party's succession politics.

Two weeks ago, Raila, who is contesting for the African Union Chairperson position, stated that he wants ex-governors Wycliffe Oparanya and Hassan Joho to succeed him once he clinches the AUC seat.

However, Babu Owino who spoke on Ramogi TV /FM, vowed to oppose any line-up that excludes him from the ODM leader's succession plan

“If Oparanya is seated there alongside Joho, I must also sit there! And that is the issue, otherwise, I said before that if I am not at the table, we will break that table,” Babu vowed.

He argued that he has all the attributes to lead the Orange party and that even Kenyans believe in his leadership.

“So I must also sit there because the writing is on the wall. We know who Kenyans feel should lead them," he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.