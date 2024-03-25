Former Citizen TV host KIMANI MBUGUA breaks silence after he was robbed while on TikTok Live by a thug brandishing a panga- That was a scary moment (WATCH).

Monday, March 25, 2024 - Former Citizen TV host Kimani Mbugua was robbed while on TikTok live by an armed thug.

A video doing rounds on social media showed the thug brandishing a panga before the live ended abruptly.

Kimani took to his Instagram account and revealed that he was mugged while creating content during a morning walk in Jomoko in Thika.

He says that during the morning attack, he hurt his leg and hand.

“Guys I was mugged while I was live on Tiktok by a guy with a panga, I was on my morning walk in Jomoko in Thika. I hurt my leg and hand but am doing okay,” he revealed.

Mbugua says he has reported the matter to Kiandutu police station under OB no 05/23/03/24 and has appealed for help to recover his stolen phone, a Samsung A34.

“I reported the case to Kiandutu police station OB no 05/23/03/24. I am doing okay but I lost my Samsung A34 which you guys bought me, I was producing content with it, Kenya police please help me recover it please,” he added.

Watch the video of the robbery incident in case you missed it.

