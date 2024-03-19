Health CS NAKHUMICHA bows to pressure from striking doctors as she vows to do this as soon as possible to avert a health crisis – Look!

Addressing a press briefing
yesterday, Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha announced that the
Ministry was in the process of posting interns, which was one of the concerns
raised by doctors before the strike began on Thursday last week.
Nakhumicha revealed that the
posting of over a thousand interns will begin on April 1 after the National
Treasury disburses the required funds.
The CS further noted that there
were conciliation meetings that were ongoing to meet some of the demands
raised by the medics.
Additionally, the CS revealed
that the Ministry would also continue with negotiations on the Collective
Bargaining Agreement (CBA) which had lapsed. This would be done within the
week.
She emphasised that the National
Treasury had disbursed the required funds which will see interns posted to
various hospitals and all pending arrears cleared.
Despite, this announcement, the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Secretary General Davji Atellah emphasised that the strike was still on.
Atellah poked holes at the new
policy fronted by the Ministry, arguing that the previous one did not have any
flaws to necessitate the introduction of a new policy.
He opined that the government was looking for ways to lower the salaries and allowances of doctors and medical interns.
He further emphasised that the strike was meant to
protect the interests of the medical fraternity.
Earlier in the month, Nakhumicha
had pointed fingers at the Njuguna Ndung'u-led Treasury for failing to provide
the Ksh4.9 billion needed to post the doctors.
