Don’t dare me, I will destroy you completely - Prophet DAVID OWUOR warns Kenyans and brags that he is the one who brought Covid-19 to punish mankind (VIDEO).

Speaking during a sermon at Menengai grounds in Nakuru on
Saturday, March 16, Owour alleged that he brought the deadly coronavirus to the
world to kill stubborn mankind.
Owuour said if he decided to destroy those challenging his
powers, he would destroy them completely.
“I am the one that brought coronavirus, look how many people
died at my words. Kenya, don't try me. If I destroy you, I will destroy you
completely. But for now, I am giving you grace,” Owuor declared in the video
The hyped weekend event was attended by a large crowd, which
included prominent political figures, for spiritual rejuvenation and healing.
He claimed that hundreds of people were healed, although his
miracles are alleged to be staged.
Watch the video of Owour warning Kenyans.
