Hatuwezi umiza mkulima, I won’t allow it – GACHAGUA now tells RUTO over the 5% tax imposed on farmers

This is after Gachagua faulted Ruto’s government for
imposing the tax on farmers, saying the tax was misguided.
In January this year, a withholding tax of not more than 5%
on farm produce was proposed through the Medium-term Revenue Strategy by
the National Treasury.
This would see farmers contribute to the government's
initiative to raise more revenue.
For every Sh100 made in sales, a farmer would remit Sh5 to
the taxman.
However, speaking in Embu during the county's Livestock,
Dairy, and Fisheries Exhibition, Gachagua admitted that the tax proposition
would exploit the farmers.
According to the DP, it was unreasonable to fight for the
welfare of the local farmers and at the same time deprive them of their profits
through taxes.
"On this tax issue, we saw some mistakes in it...It
cannot help the farmer, and on the other hand, exploit them. Our government
values farmers and listens to them," said Rigathi.
To right the wrong, the deputy president said he had engaged
Ruto and the National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung'u to review the
proposition.
He promised that the lawmakers would be engaged in the
matter for purposes of amendment in the National Assembly.
"We will meet with our MPs to seek a solution to
this," Gachagua stated.
