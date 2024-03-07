CHARITY NGILU asks RUTO to ‘forgive’ her as he ‘forgave’ RAILA – I did not see the handshake coming





Thursday, March 7, 2024 – The newfound bromance between President William Ruto and Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has continued to elicit mixed reactions, with former Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu expressing shock at how it was established.

Speaking during the Launch of the Women Governors Caucus G7 Strategy in Nairobi, Ngilu noted that she did not envision that handshake.

She told women leaders and other leaders present that she was still studying how the two leaders buried their political differences and agreed to work together.

Ngilu pointed out that she was impressed by the support Ruto had shown towards supporting Raila to become the next African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson.

However, Ngilu requested Ruto to extend the same amount of support to other leaders close to Raila like her.

This is even as Ngilu had shown deep hatred for Ruto in the run-up to the 2022 General Election.

"What has shocked me in the last few days is a new handshake. Thank you for supporting Baba (Raila) to become the next AUC Chair," she stated.

"But you cannot support him alone, he has so many other people with him. But I would like to study and understand how this works," she stated.

Besides expressing shock at the newfound handshake, Ngilu advised Ruto to prioritize appointing more women leaders. She noted that the leaders will play an integral part in helping him achieve his legacy.

The sentiments come days after Ngilu asked Raila to plan for his succession before departing for the AUC role.

