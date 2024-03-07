CHARITY NGILU asks RUTO to ‘forgive’ her as he ‘forgave’ RAILA – I did not see the handshake coming

Speaking during the Launch of
the Women Governors Caucus G7 Strategy in Nairobi, Ngilu noted that she did not
envision that handshake.
She told women leaders and other
leaders present that she was still studying how the two leaders buried their
political differences and agreed to work together.
Ngilu pointed out that she was
impressed by the support Ruto had shown towards supporting Raila to become the
next African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson.
However, Ngilu requested Ruto to
extend the same amount of support to other leaders close to Raila like her.
This is even as Ngilu had shown
deep hatred for Ruto in the run-up to the 2022 General Election.
"What has shocked me in the
last few days is a new handshake. Thank you for supporting Baba (Raila) to
become the next AUC Chair," she stated.
"But you cannot support him
alone, he has so many other people with him. But I would like to study and
understand how this works," she stated.
Besides expressing shock at the
newfound handshake, Ngilu advised Ruto to prioritize appointing more women
leaders. She noted that the leaders will play an integral part in helping him
achieve his legacy.
The sentiments come days after
Ngilu asked Raila to plan for his succession before departing for the AUC role.
