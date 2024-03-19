Hasara Tupu: Watch the moment rowdy boda boda riders torched a private car in Mombasa and reduced it to ashes after the driver hit a rider (VIDEO).

Tuesday, March 19, 2024 - A motorist escaped death by a whisker after he was confronted by rowdy boda boda riders in Nyali, Mombasa County, and his car was torched.

According to an eyewitness, the motorist knocked down a boda boda rider, prompting other riders to react.

They stoned his vehicle during the violent confrontation and badly damaged it, forcing him to flee to safety.

They then doused the vehicle with petrol and reduced it to ashes.

Police arrived at the scene when it was too late.

Cases of boda boda riders taking the law into their own hands are common in the country.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.