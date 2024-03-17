Behind the smile on TV, RITA TININA was battling ill-health - Here is the disease that led to her sudden demise.





Monday, March 18, 2024 - It is now emerging that seasoned TV journalist Rita Tinina whose body was discovered at her house in Kileleshwa was battling ill-health.

Rita was supposed to report to work on Sunday but she did not show up and could not be reached on the phone.

A police report filed at the Kileleshwa Police Station said Tinina's elder sister found her unconscious in her bedroom.

“On arrival at the scene the sister called in the assistance of emergency medical services whereby the paramedics confirmed that the body was already lifeless,” police said.

Rita was battling epilepsy and had a five-day-long severe fever.

Epilepsy is a brain disease where nerve cells don’t signal properly, which causes seizures.

Although epilepsy can’t be cured, many treatment options are available.

Up to 70% of people with epilepsy can manage the disease with medications.

Below is a police report on Rita’s death.

