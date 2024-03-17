Behind the smile on TV, RITA TININA was battling ill-health - Here is the disease that led to her sudden demise.

Rita was supposed to
report to work on Sunday but she did not show up and could not be reached on the phone.
A police
report filed at the Kileleshwa Police Station said Tinina's elder sister found
her unconscious in her bedroom.
“On arrival
at the scene the sister called in the assistance of emergency medical services
whereby the paramedics confirmed that the body was already lifeless,” police said.
Rita was battling epilepsy and had a five-day-long severe fever.
Epilepsy is a brain disease where nerve
cells don’t signal properly, which causes seizures.
Although epilepsy can’t be cured, many
treatment options are available.
Up
to 70% of people with epilepsy can manage the disease with medications.
Below is a police
report on Rita’s death.
