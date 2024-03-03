CCTV captures the last moments of the 19-year-old slay queen who fell from an Airbnb apartment in Thome as the man who was in her company nurses 8 stab wounds (VIDEO).

Monday, March 4, 2024 - Detectives have launched investigations into the mysterious
death of 19-year-old Joan Nzomo, who died after falling from the 10th floor
of an apartment in Thome Estate.
CCTV footage that captured Joan’s last moments before she died has surfaced.
She
arrived at the apartment at around 3 AM in the company of a man identified as
Lawrence Gitonga.
They
were holding hands and appeared drunk.
The
two had spent the night having drinks at an entertainment joint along Mirema
Drive.
In
the footage, Lawrence is seen going to pick up the house keys as the lady waits
outside the door.
He
comes back and opens the house.
The
lady enters the house and he follows.
This
was the last time she was seen alive.
The
man she had checked in with at the temporary stay apartment (Airbnb) was found
unconscious inside the house with eight stab wounds on the chest and back.
Blood was splattered on the floor of the
sitting room and bathroom walls, a clear indication of either a struggle
between two people or a man fighting for his life.
Preliminary investigations reveal that
the deceased lady could have jumped or pushed from the balcony of the house.
Lawrence is fighting for his life in
hospital under police watch.
He is being treated as the main suspect
in the murder.
Watch the footage showing Joan’s last
moments before she died.
