CCTV captures the last moments of the 19-year-old slay queen who fell from an Airbnb apartment in Thome as the man who was in her company nurses 8 stab wounds (VIDEO).

Monday, March 4, 2024 - Detectives have launched investigations into the mysterious death of 19-year-old Joan Nzomo, who died after falling from the 10th floor of an apartment in Thome Estate.

CCTV footage that captured Joan’s last moments before she died has surfaced.

She arrived at the apartment at around 3 AM in the company of a man identified as Lawrence Gitonga.

They were holding hands and appeared drunk.

The two had spent the night having drinks at an entertainment joint along Mirema Drive.

In the footage, Lawrence is seen going to pick up the house keys as the lady waits outside the door.

He comes back and opens the house.

The lady enters the house and he follows.

This was the last time she was seen alive.

The man she had checked in with at the temporary stay apartment (Airbnb) was found unconscious inside the house with eight stab wounds on the chest and back.

Blood was splattered on the floor of the sitting room and bathroom walls, a clear indication of either a struggle between two people or a man fighting for his life.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the deceased lady could have jumped or pushed from the balcony of the house.

Lawrence is fighting for his life in hospital under police watch.

He is being treated as the main suspect in the murder.

Watch the footage showing Joan’s last moments before she died.

