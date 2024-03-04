CS MOSES KURIA scammed you! Hundreds of youths left stranded as a company refuses to employ them after being seconded by KURIA – Look!



Monday, March 4, 2024 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria appears to have scammed some hundreds of young Kenyans with a promise to get them some jobs.

This is after they were left stranded after receiving messages to report for internship on Tuesday, March 5, only for some companies to state they were not aware they were to receive new employees.

The young Kenyans were to be placed in different private companies under the National Graduate Internship Programme (WANAGENZI) spearheaded by Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria.

This deal had earlier been announced by the CS himself, during a meeting with the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) on February 28.

“I made a passionate appeal through the KEPSA that we all partner in the National Graduates internships program and ensure we accommodate as many graduates as possible and help build a strong country for all of us,” he stated then.

Immediately thereafter, young Kenyans who were among 50,000 unsuccessful applicants for Public Service Commission jobs started receiving congratulatory messages and new placements in the private sector.

They were also invited for the flagging off of the 2024 WANAGENZI Cohort on Monday, March 4, which has since been called off.

One of the companies in a press statement noted that it had not been consulted before the interns were placed in the firm.

‘We would like to clarify that we are not currently offering any internship positions under WANAGENZI, nor are we conducting interviews for such positions. We have no affiliation with the mentioned program,” the statement read in part.

The company stated that although it had a partnership with KEPSA, it was not engaged in any internship discussion.

“We wish to emphasize that the internship announcement referenced in the message is not associated with our organization,” Kenyans waiting at their workstations were told.

This was despite the interns receiving the texts from the official government channel which had already uploaded their particulars to the WANAGENZI platform.

CS Kuria has yet to address the stranded interns on the way forward following the confusion.

