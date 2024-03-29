HAILEY BIEBER reignites SELENA GOMEZ feud rumor with BEYONCÉ post



Friday, March 29, 2024 – Model Hailey Bieber has reignited speculation of a feud with singer Selena Gomez following a recent post she shared.

This came after she shared a photo of Bey's new cover of Dolly Parton's hit, "Jolene" on her Instastory. She resonated with the song which addresses themes of infidelity and “manstealing” as she wrote "whew" alongside the single.

It didn't take long for fans of Selena to interpret the comment as a dig at Selena who was famously her husband, Justin Bieber's ex.





Fans have always pitted Selena and Hailey against each other ever since they were caught up in a love triangle with Justin Bieber many years ago. Hailey has also been accused by fans of frequently copying Selena, including swooping in on Justin.

Last year, Selena attempted to put the feud rumors to rest by calling on her fans to leave Hailey alone. Hailey thanked Selena for speaking out, sharing the online bullying was very hard for her to deal with.

Hailey can't seem to catch a break this year as her father, Stephen Baldwin, got people speculating about her marriage after asking for prayers for the couple.