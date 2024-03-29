"Beverly Hills, 90210" ALUM TORI SPELLING files for divorce from DEAN McDERMOTT



Friday, March 29, 2024 – "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum, Tori Spelling has filed for divorce from her husband, Dean McDermott.

Tori listed their date of separation as June 17, 2023, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason she's seeking a dissolution of marriage.

In terms of spousal support, she is asking a court to force Dean to fork it over, while also removing his ability to request spousal support from her. Tori is demanding Dean cover her attorney's fees too.

On the issue of custody, Tori stated that they have five minor children and she's seeking sole physical custody of the kids, while also asking for joint legal custody. She's also signaling that she's open to Dean getting visitation rights.

She made no mention of a prenup. According to her, their shared assets and property need to be determined as the case plays out.

Tori and Dean's marital woes have been well-documented for several months now. They've been married since 2006.