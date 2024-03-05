Government Spokesman ISAAC MWAURA reveals why he respects Governor NYONG’O even more than RAILA



Tuesday, March 5, 2024 - Government Spokesperson Issac Mwaura has reminisced about his friendship with Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o.

In a statement via X, Mwaura revealed that Governor Nyong’o mentored him straight after graduating from campus and gave him a platform to kick-start his political career.

The former nominated Senator recounted that he had admired Nyong’o since his teenagehood and even had a photo of him from a newspaper cutting.

“He gave me a platform, confidence, and tasks that made others take notice of me.

"A man that I admired from afar in my teenage. I had pasted a photo of him from a newspaper cutting.

"I loved his brains and myth had it that he had 7 degrees,” said Mwaura.

According to the Government spokesperson, he met the Kisumu governor on a certain Wednesday evening through his daughter Lupita Nyong’o, and on the next day, he was invited to meet big guns in the political arena including; Azimio leader Raila Odinga, retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, President William Ruto, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, JJ Kamotho and Julia Ojiambo.

“This is how I joined ODM as my first political party. Lupita and I did a movie together aptly named ‘In My Genes’, and I starred as an aspiring politician.

"Indeed, dreams are valid! As they say, the rest is history,” Mwaura narrated.

He noted that Governor Nyong’o gave him the first-ever press statement on behalf of a coalition of parties CORD which helped him to sharpen his communication skills

“The first ever press statement on behalf of a coalition of parties CORD, he gave me to read.

"Today, I do for the whole of government as the government spokesman,” Mwaura remarked.

The government spokesperson further described his friendship with Nyong’o as a father-to-son relationship.

“It’s been a journey Prof. Thank you very much Professor ‘Prof’ Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o, the two-term governor of Kisumu, a two-time minister, MP, and Senator for 25 years. A great man indeed,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST