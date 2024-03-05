Government Spokesman ISAAC MWAURA reveals why he respects Governor NYONG’O even more than RAILA

Tuesday, March 5, 2024 - Government Spokesperson Issac Mwaura has reminisced about his friendship with Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o.
In a statement via X, Mwaura revealed that Governor Nyong’o
mentored him straight after graduating from campus and gave him a platform to
kick-start his political career.
The former nominated Senator recounted that he had admired
Nyong’o since his teenagehood and even had a photo of him from a newspaper
cutting.
“He gave me a platform, confidence, and tasks that made others take notice of me.
"A man that I admired from afar in my teenage. I had pasted a photo of him from a newspaper cutting.
"I loved his brains and myth
had it that he had 7 degrees,” said Mwaura.
According to the Government spokesperson, he met the Kisumu
governor on a certain Wednesday evening through his daughter Lupita Nyong’o,
and on the next day, he was invited to meet big guns in the political arena
including; Azimio leader Raila Odinga, retired President Uhuru Kenyatta,
President William Ruto, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, JJ Kamotho and Julia
Ojiambo.
“This is how I joined ODM as my first political party. Lupita and I did a movie together aptly named ‘In My Genes’, and I starred as an aspiring politician.
"Indeed, dreams are valid! As they say, the rest is
history,” Mwaura narrated.
He noted that Governor Nyong’o gave him the first-ever press
statement on behalf of a coalition of parties CORD which helped him to sharpen
his communication skills
“The first ever press statement on behalf of a coalition of parties CORD, he gave me to read.
"Today, I do for the whole of government as
the government spokesman,” Mwaura remarked.
The government spokesperson further described his friendship
with Nyong’o as a father-to-son relationship.
“It’s been a journey Prof. Thank you very much Professor
‘Prof’ Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o, the two-term governor of Kisumu, a two-time
minister, MP, and Senator for 25 years. A great man indeed,” he added.
