Here is WILLIAM RUTO’s message to Kenyans as they celebrate EASTER Holiday.

Friday, March 29, 2024 - President William Ruto has sent a message to Kenyans as they celebrate the Easter Holiday, which began today.
In a statement on Thursday
evening, Ruto said Easter is a time for all people of goodwill, in Kenya and
worldwide, to join the Christian faithful in reflecting on the enduring and
universal lessons from the life and times of Jesus Christ.
"Easter is a period of
commemoration, of the painful sacrifices and intense suffering endured by the
Son of God as he performed his duty of redemption for our sake, that we may
become eligible for salvation through grace, and have hope of everlasting life
in the kingdom of God, that has no end in time and space," Ruto said.
"We recall with great
sorrow the hardship, struggle, betrayal, persecution, torture, crucifixion, and
death suffered by Christ on our behalf, with the understanding that His descent
into the place of death set the stage for His victory over death."
The Head of State said there is
no life, place, or time in this world without its share of sufferings,
deprivations, and frustrations.
He said the Easter message of
hope does not deny the existence of heavy burdens and depressing setbacks with
which we must struggle.
"Rather, it tells us as
individuals that through discipline, combining a steadfast commitment to sound
values with determined hard work, we too can triumph over adversity, transcend
our challenges and find happiness, success and prosperity in our
lifetime," he said.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
