Githunguri MP GATHONI WA MUCHOMBA leaves men salivating like hyenas after introducing her curvy daughter - She miraculously gave birth to her in the toilet (PHOTO).

Gathoni’s daughter is
beautiful, well-endowed, and fashionable.
She is also a spitting image of her
mother.
Speaking in a past
event, Gathoni revealed how
traumatic it was giving birth to her daughter in a toilet.
“I was put in a private room when I reported to the hospital.
"I was injected with medicine to induce labour on three different occasions.
"I had a team of nurses assigned to watch over me.
"I was in the labour ward waiting to be taken into the delivery
room,” she said.
Unknown to her, she was already in labour.
After being permitted to go to the washroom
she ended up giving birth on the floor and blacked out.
"I went to the Head nurse and I told her that I needed to relieve myself. She happily gave me the go-ahead.
"I entered the toilet
and when I needed to help myself, the baby came out,” she added.
Luckily for her, the baby survived and
was in good health.
Below is a photo of
her beautiful daughter.
