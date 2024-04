Sunday, March 31, 2024 – Singer, Timi Dakolo, and wife, Bukola, are celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary.

The couple got married in 2012 and have three children. Timi's anniversary message to Bukola reads

‘12 Years Already..

Thank you @busoladakolo for managing me like that..

#theyardpeople #weddinganniversary''

Hpapy anniversary to them!