Former US football star, 25, shoots his mother dead after mistaking her for an intruder



Tuesday, March 12, 2024 – A former college football player shot dead his mother after he mistook her for an intruder in their Missouri home.

25-year-old Jaylen Johnson opened fire on his mother Monica McNichols-Johnson, 56, when she tried to enter the home in the St. Louis suburb of Olivette on Thursday night, March 7.

McNichols-Johnson died at the house even though Johnson's girlfriend tried to help her after she was shot.

Johnson's attorney, William Goldstein, said his client immediately called 911 after he shot his mother, and he has been distraught ever since.

'He hasn´t stopped crying,' Goldstein said.

Prosecutors charged Johnson with manslaughter and armed criminal action, and his bail was set at $100,000.

Johnson, who has no criminal story, appears to own a car rental company in Missouri.

Goldstein said Johnson kept a gun for protection after having been robbed at gunpoint before.

Missouri has a 'stand your ground' law, which means people can legally use deadly force if they believe they are in danger.

McNichols Johnson was a retired school teacher.