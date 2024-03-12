Brazil legend, RONALDO, speaks on LIONEL MESSI vs CRISTIANO RONALDO debate



Tuesday, March 12, 2024 – Brazilian football legend, Ronaldo has weighed in on the debate over who between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi deserves to be considered the greatest player of his generation.

Speaking exclusively to Mail Sport this weekend, the two-time World Cup winner picked Messi when he was asked to choose between the Argentine and Ronaldo.

It is not the first time the Brazilian has endorsed Messi.

Back in October ahead of the Ballon d'Or ceremony, Ronaldo said the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star deserved the award after leading Argentina to lift the World Cup in 2022.

'The Ballon d'Or should go to him [Lionel Messi], without a doubt,' he said.

'What Messi did in the World Cup was special. It reminded me of the campaigns of Pelé and Maradona.'

Messi duly picked up the Ballon d'Or for a record eighth time, beating Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.