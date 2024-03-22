Former US ambassador calls RUTO's plan to send police officers to HAITI a 'cash grab' as he reveals why the mission will fail - LOOK!

In an interview with CNN on
Friday, Foote said the 1000 Kenyan officers fall short of what is
required to liberate the Caribbean nation from marauding gangs.
Foote pointed out that every
time there has been a military intervention in Haiti, at least 20,000 troops
have been deployed to Port-au-Prince, adding that none of these missions
achieved success.
"A thousand isn't going to
cut it and while they have commitments for double or triple that, that's still
not going to cut it. Every time there has been a military intervention in Haiti
in the past 20 years, it's had a minimum of 20,000 troops or police going in
there," Foote said.
The former envoy additionally suggested
that Kenya's motivation to lead the security mission is largely spurred by
financial incentives from the UN Security Council and not genuine peacekeeping
efforts.
"I believe that this is
more of a cash grab by President Ruto whose country will receive a lot of money
for doing this," he said.
The US government initially
pledged $100 million (Ksh.13 billion) to support the Kenyan-led multinational
force to restore security to Haiti, further urging other nations to make
similar contributions.
