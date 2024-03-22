A senior KPLC official arrested by EACC for demanding a bribe of Ksh 100,000 - He had already received Ksh 70,000 in advance (PHOTO).

Evans Otieno Ochieng, a debt controller at Kenya
Power's Ukunda office, was nabbed by EACC sleuths after receiving an advance
payment of Ksh.70,000 from Godliver Anyango to reconnect her
disconnected power meter.
He reportedly demanded the bribe on Tuesday after
disconnecting Ms. Anyango's power supply on Monday.
“The suspect was apprehended after the Commission
received the concurrence of the Director of Public Prosecutions to charge him with
the offences," EACC Spokesperson Eric Ngumbi said.
“Investigations commenced upon receipt of allegations
that Ochieng, the KPLC Kwale Debts Controller, based at Ukunda Office solicited
a financial advantage of Ksh.100,000 as an inducement so as to reconnect the
power he had disconnected on 18th October 2021 due to accrued bills at Pine
Grove Estate,” Ngumbi added.
The
suspect was on Thursday afternoon presented before Kwale Law Courts and is
currently waiting to take a plea on two counts of bribery charges.
