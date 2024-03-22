A senior KPLC official arrested by EACC for demanding a bribe of Ksh 100,000 - He had already received Ksh 70,000 in advance (PHOTO).





Friday, March 22, 2024 - Detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) have arrested a rogue Kenya Power official in Diani, Kwale County, for soliciting a Ksh.100, 000 bribe from a local resident to restore power supply to their premises.

Evans Otieno Ochieng, a debt controller at Kenya Power's Ukunda office, was nabbed by EACC sleuths after receiving an advance payment of Ksh.70,000 from Godliver Anyango to reconnect her disconnected power meter.

He reportedly demanded the bribe on Tuesday after disconnecting Ms. Anyango's power supply on Monday.

“The suspect was apprehended after the Commission received the concurrence of the Director of Public Prosecutions to charge him with the offences," EACC Spokesperson Eric Ngumbi said.

“Investigations commenced upon receipt of allegations that Ochieng, the KPLC Kwale Debts Controller, based at Ukunda Office solicited a financial advantage of Ksh.100,000 as an inducement so as to reconnect the power he had disconnected on 18th October 2021 due to accrued bills at Pine Grove Estate,” Ngumbi added.

The suspect was on Thursday afternoon presented before Kwale Law Courts and is currently waiting to take a plea on two counts of bribery charges.







The Kenyan DAILY POST.