Bruised Again? - AVRIL latest photo raises eyebrows as she continues tolerating her abusive baby daddy J BLESSING (LOOK).





Saturday, March 16, 2024 - Renowned singer Judith Nyambura, better known as Avril, has raised eyebrows online after she shared her latest photo on Instagram, where she was seen with what looked like a bruised face.

She shared a black and white photo of herself and the right side of her forehead looked bruised.

“Grateful for my gift of having no FOMO..Whatsoever,” she captioned the photo.

Last year, the talented songstress called out her baby daddy J Blessing for assaulting her and displayed the injuries that she sustained.

She acknowledged that there had been struggles in her seven-year relationship with J Blessing.

She later forgave him.

J Blessing apologized for subjecting Avril to physical abuse after receiving a lot of criticism from social media users, with some calling for his arrest.

“I take full responsibility for that moment of weakness. I sincerely apologize for any harm I have caused Avril or any other person,” he wrote.

