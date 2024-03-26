RUTO in panic as ORENGO hints at a return of nationwide mass protests – Look! Is BABA pulling the strings behind the scenes?

Tuesday, March 26, 2024 – The country could be headed for another round of nationwide mass protests if Siaya Governor James Orengo’s warning is anything to go by.

Speaking in Siaya County during a meeting with ODM delegates in Siaya, Orengo warned President William Ruto to prepare for the return of nationwide protests, owing to the Government’s delay in implementing the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report.

He questioned the continued delay and stood firm in his resolve, warning that the trend was likely to plunge the country into nationwide protests witnessed frequently last year.

A section of Azimio leaders has been alleging that the Kenya Kwanza faction has been sabotaging the implementation of the report which seeks to find long-term solutions to the problems affecting Kenya.

“We are demanding that the parties to the NADCO negotiation which was put together by Kalonzo Musyoka, Kimani Ichungw’ah and Opiyo Wandayi, implement the report,” stated Orengo.

“They must implement NADCO within the timelines that were agreed in the committee, otherwise we shall return to where we were,” cautioned Orengo

This comes just a day after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua declared that he now fully supports the NADCO report after initially habouring several reservations.

During an interview with journalists at his Karen office, Gachagua revealed that he had not seen any signs of a looming handshake between Ruto and Raila after the passage of the NADCO report.

