FBI launches urgent manhunt for Iranian secret agent accused of plotting to assassinate TRUMP-era officials in revenge for killing of commander of Iran's Quds Force



Monday, March 04, 2024 – The FBI has launched an urgent manhunt for an Iranian secret intelligence official accused of plotting to assassinate Trump-era officials.

Federal agents say Majid Dastjani Farahani has been trying to recruit allies to murder current and former US government officials as revenge for the US assassination of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

In an urgent notice released, the FBI office in Miami asked for information on Farahani, who is said to speak Spanish and frequently move between Iran and Venezuela, where the ruling regime is friendly with Iran.

'Farahani is wanted for questioning in connection with the recruitment of individuals for various operations in the United States, to include lethal targeting of current and former United States Government officials as revenge for the killing of IRGC-QF Commander Qasem Soleimani,' the FBI said.

'Farahani also reportedly recruited individuals for surveillance activities focused on religious sites, businesses, and other facilities in the United States. Farahani acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security.'

The FBI has asked anyone with information to contact their local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or consulate.

Iran vowed to take revenge on the US following the assassination of Soleimani, the commander of Iran's Quds Force, the overseas arm of the elite Revolutionary Guards.





Soleimani was killed in Iraq in a drone strike in January, 2020, ordered by then-president Donald Trump.

Aside from Pompeo, the FBI also believes Iran is also targeting Brian Hook, Trump's envoy to Tehran, the agency told Semafor.

Both Pompeo and Hook are currently under around-the-clock security due to the increased threat level.

Farahani was sanctioned by the Treasury department in December, which claimed he works for Iran to 'aggressively target and stifle opponents and dissenting voices.'

'The regime's efforts to silence its opponents extend far beyond its borders, where Iran has carried out acts of transnational repression, including rendition and lethal plotting against activists, journalists, and foreign government officials,' the Treasury department said.