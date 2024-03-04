43 countries demand international probe into Russian opposition figure, ALEXIE NAVALNY’s death

Monday, March 04, 2024 – More than 40 countries on Monday, March 4, demanded an independent international investigation into the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny alleging that President Vladimir Putin bore ultimate responsibility.
European Union members, the United States, Britain, Ukraine,
Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Norway were among the countries to voice
outrage over Navalny’s death at the UN Human Rights Council.
Navalny, 47, died in an Arctic prison colony, last month and
was laid to rest in Moscow on Friday, March 1, surrounded by crowds of defiant
mourners who chanted his name.
“We are outraged by the death
of the Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, for which the ultimate
responsibility lies with President Putin and the Russian authorities,” EU
ambassador Lotte Knudsen told the UN rights body on behalf of 43 countries.
“Russia must allow an
independent and transparent international investigation into the circumstances
of his sudden death.
“Mr Navalny’s unexpected and
shocking death is yet another sign of the accelerating and systematic
repression in Russia.”
The 43 countries said they were deeply concerned about the
“systematic crackdown on civil society” and the repression of political
opposition within Russia and abroad.
They urged Russia to immediately and unconditionally release
all political prisoners, human rights defenders, journalists and anti-war
activists detained for peacefully exercising their human rights and for
opposing Russia’s war in Ukraine.
“We call on the Russian
Federation to end this climate of impunity and create a safe environment for
political opposition and critical voices,” the statement said.
They also urged Russia to “abolish its oppressive
legislation and end political misuse of the judiciary”.
“Russia’s political
leadership and authorities must be held to account,” said Knudsen.
“Navalny’s courage, sacrifice
and unwavering commitment to the cause of justice, freedom and democracy will
never be forgotten.”
The death of Navalny was announced on February 16 as the
Kremlin leader campaigned to secure a new six-year term in an election in
mid-March where he will face no real competition.
