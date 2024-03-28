EVIL: Missing Thika student found murdered and his body doused with acid, days after he went missing (PHOTO).

Thursday, March 28, 2024 - A student at Thika Institute of Business Studies (TIBS) has been found brutally murdered and his body doused with acid, days after he went missing.

Kelvin Ongoi, who was also working as a boda boda rider, went missing on March 22nd and his motorbike tracker was disabled.

His family has been frantically searching for him, only for his mutilated body to be found dumped at an abandoned quarry in Juja.

Detectives have launched an investigation into the tragic incident.









