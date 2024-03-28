Catholic University student takes his own life after gambling his school fees - He placed a bet of Ksh 15,000 hoping to make a killing.

Thursday, March 28, 2024 - A Catholic University of East Africa (CUEA) student committed suicide on Wednesday at Raila village in Langata constituency after losing his school fees to betting.

The deceased student identified as Brian Ongwae, 22, had placed a bet of Ksh. 15,000, which was supposed to be his fees, with the hope of earning more cash but the deal hit a dead end.

According to his neighbours, he looked disturbed during the day.

He locked himself inside his house and could be heard speaking to an unknown person.

The neighbours discovered his body dangling from the rooftop.

The area chief George Mukuria confirmed the incident and said police officers assessed the house before taking the body to the City Mortuary pending an autopsy.

The student left a note addressed to his mother, telling her to remain strong.

The chief stated that it appears the deceased was depressed following a constant loss of money to betting.

He called on youth to desist from the practice to avoid such incidents.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.