Emotional photo of 28-year-old SHEM AKUKU enjoying a meal with his wife and kid, whom he hacked to death last Saturday.





Friday, March 1, 2024 - Shem Akuku shocked the nation last week after he hacked four of his family members, including his wife and kid, to death.

He started the killing spree by hacking his pregnant wife and son to death on Saturday at 8 PM.

He is said to have gone to the next house armed with the machete and brutally attacked his 78-year-old uncle before turning the weapon on his 58-year-old aunt, Mary Otieno, killing her on the spot.

He was arrested on Sunday hiding in a sugarcane plantation after taking poison.

Below is a photo of his late wife and son.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.