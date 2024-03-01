Vocal blogger AOKO OTIENO risks it all - Claims some ladies send her DMs claiming RUTO visits them at night in a Harrier.

Friday, March 1, 2024 - Controversial blogger Aoko Otieno has mocked First Lady Rachel Ruto after she invited American televangelist Benny Hinn to Kenya a week ago.

Aoko claims that Rachel wanted Benny Hinn to salvage her troubled marriage with President Ruto.

According to Aoko, the head of state has a special appetite for women.

Aoko claims that she has received DMs from ladies claiming that Ruto visits them at night for escapades in a Harrier.

She further claims that Ruto has a kid with one of Raila Odinga’s sisters - something that Miguna Miguna alleged when Ruto was the deputy president.

Check out her tweet.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.