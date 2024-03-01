Vocal blogger AOKO OTIENO risks it all - Claims some ladies send her DMs claiming RUTO visits them at night in a Harrier.

Friday, March 1, 2024 - Controversial blogger Aoko Otieno has mocked First Lady Rachel Ruto after she invited American televangelist Benny Hinn to Kenya a week ago.
Aoko claims that
Rachel wanted Benny Hinn to salvage her troubled marriage with President Ruto.
According to Aoko, the
head of state has a special appetite for women.
Aoko claims that she
has received DMs from ladies claiming that Ruto visits them at night for
escapades in a Harrier.
She further claims
that Ruto has a kid with one of Raila Odinga’s sisters - something that Miguna
Miguna alleged when Ruto was the deputy president.
Check out her tweet.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments