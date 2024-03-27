Drunk With Power? CS NAKHUMINCHA accused of reducing a senior doctor in the Ministry of Health to an errand boy after he was pictured carrying her handbag (PHOTO).

Wednesday, March 27, 2024 - Controversial Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha has come under fire for reportedly reducing a senior doctor in the Ministry of Health to an errand boy.

Dr. Anthony Akoto, a Technical Advisor in the Ministry of Health, was pictured carrying a handbag for the Cabinet Secretary during an official function, sparking reactions on social media.

An X user posted the photo and accused Nakhumicha of reducing doctors to errand boys.

Pressure is mounting on CS Nakhumicha to resign for being incompetent.

Many Kenyans feel that she should be assigned lighter duties by President Ruto.

See the trending photo and reactions from X users.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST.