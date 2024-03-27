Kenyan LADY thrown out of her marital home for refusing to drop a case against her brother-in-law who defiled her 8-year-old daughter

Wednesday, March 27, 2024 – A woman was thrown out of her marital home for refusing to drop a defilement case against her brother-in-law who assaulted her 8-year-old daughter.

Activist Njeri Wa Migwi, who disclosed this in a post on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, said the father of the victim also supports the dropping of the case against his brother, preferring to resolve the matter at home.

“This lady has been thrown out of her marital home for continuing with a defilement case of her 8yr old child after pressure to drop the case since it's her brother in law.”

“They want the case to be resolved at home not to bring shame. The way rapists get to have community support,” she wrote.

“She is in our office because she's been told not to go back unless she drops the case.”

“No on

e cares about the harm the little one is going through. Today was the mention of the case and the family raised bail for the perpetrator.”