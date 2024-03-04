DRAMA as a Kenyan woman breaks up with her husband, sells his designer items at a throw away price and exposes city lawyer, ADHIAMBO OKECH, for wrecking her marriage (PHOTOs).

Tuesday, March 5, 2024 - A Kenyan woman identified as Victoria Muthama has taken to social media to announce that she has broken up with her husband over infidelity.
She put some of her
husband’s designer items, including shoes and watches on sale, following the
breakup.
She is selling the
items at a throw-away price.
Victoria said that
from 10th March, she will drop her husband’s name.
She went ahead and
exposed city lawyer Adhiambo Okech for wrecking her marriage.
Check out her posts.
Below are photos of the established city lawyer who has wrecked her marriage.
