Don’t arrest them, just kill them - KINDIKI now issues shoot-to-kill order against anyone found vandalizing SGR





Wednesday, March 13, 2024 – If you have ever vandalized or planning to destroy the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), just stop it because you will die.

This is after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki gave the police the green light to kill anyone found vandalizing the SGR.

Speaking in Makueni, Kindiki issued a shoot-to-kill order against SGR vandals and other critical infrastructures to supply scrap metals to dealers.

“We have gazetted a new law protecting the railway line and other critical infrastructure. The law governing the critical infrastructure is the Protected Area Act Cap 204,” Kindiki stated.

“Any person found within the vicinity of protected facility, such as the railway line and water reservoirs will be dealt with per the Act.

"It is the most serious and most punitive law. It is the law that protects the State House.

"It allows police officers to kill on the spot anyone found within the protected area without having to arrest them.”

Kindiki was responding to a report of a spike in vandalism of critical infrastructure by Makueni County Commissioner Henry Wafula and Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo Junior.

