Don’t arrest them, just kill them - KINDIKI now issues shoot-to-kill order against anyone found vandalizing SGR

This is after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki gave the police the green light to kill anyone found vandalizing the SGR.
Speaking in Makueni, Kindiki issued a shoot-to-kill order
against SGR vandals and other critical infrastructures to supply scrap metals to dealers.
“We have gazetted a new law protecting the railway line and
other critical infrastructure. The law governing the critical infrastructure is
the Protected Area Act Cap 204,” Kindiki stated.
“Any person found within the vicinity of protected facility, such as the railway line and water reservoirs will be dealt with per the Act.
"It is the most serious and most punitive law. It is the law that protects the State House.
"It allows police officers to kill on the spot anyone
found within the protected area without having to arrest them.”
Kindiki was responding to a report of a spike in vandalism of
critical infrastructure by Makueni County Commissioner Henry Wafula and Makueni
Governor Mutula Kilonzo Junior.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments