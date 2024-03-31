Don’t listen to RAILA’s Azimio and the media, the fertilizer being distributed around the country is good and of high quality – LINTURI tells farmers

In a statement, Linturi urged farmers to stop listening to the
media and the Opposition, saying the fertilizer being distributed to farmers is
good and of high quality.
He urged the farming community not to succumb to what he
termed as misinformation.
"I am very impressed by the farmers for their
initiatives and for making sure they are not misled by those fraudsters, who
don’t want the best for Kenya," stated the CS, defending the integrity of
fertilizer distribution.
Linturi's statements come amid mounting pressure on
government officials to address the issue.
James Kamau, Chairperson of the Committee on Agriculture,
Livestock and Fisheries, has summoned Agriculture and Trade Cabinet Secretary
Rebecca Miano to provide clarity on the matter.
"We want to know how fake fertilizers got to the
government silos, and who is responsible," Kamau asserted during a meeting
in Kirinyaga, emphasising the urgency of the situation.
Additionally, Kamau urged farmers not to dispose of the
allegedly fake fertilizers they purchased and requested them to retain any
evidence, such as text messages confirming their purchases.
Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) Chief Executive Officer,
Esther Njeri Ngari this week confirmed to legislators the presence of fake
fertilizers in the NCPB warehouses.
She stated that KEBS had seized 5,840 bags in a surveillance
raid. Following the intelligence, NCPB sampled the product in over 59 of
its warehouses across the country which led to the suspension of the
product licenses amid fears that the product may still be in circulation.
Despite these assurances, concerns linger regarding the
safety and efficacy of fertilizers in circulation, especially during the
crucial planting season.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments