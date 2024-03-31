Don’t listen to RAILA’s Azimio and the media, the fertilizer being distributed around the country is good and of high quality – LINTURI tells farmers





Sunday, March 31, 2024 - Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi dismissed the allegations that the government is distributing fake fertilizer to farmers as Raila Odinga’s Azimio propaganda and the creation of the media.

In a statement, Linturi urged farmers to stop listening to the media and the Opposition, saying the fertilizer being distributed to farmers is good and of high quality.

He urged the farming community not to succumb to what he termed as misinformation.

"I am very impressed by the farmers for their initiatives and for making sure they are not misled by those fraudsters, who don’t want the best for Kenya," stated the CS, defending the integrity of fertilizer distribution.

Linturi's statements come amid mounting pressure on government officials to address the issue.

James Kamau, Chairperson of the Committee on Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, has summoned Agriculture and Trade Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano to provide clarity on the matter.

"We want to know how fake fertilizers got to the government silos, and who is responsible," Kamau asserted during a meeting in Kirinyaga, emphasising the urgency of the situation.

Additionally, Kamau urged farmers not to dispose of the allegedly fake fertilizers they purchased and requested them to retain any evidence, such as text messages confirming their purchases.

Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) Chief Executive Officer, Esther Njeri Ngari this week confirmed to legislators the presence of fake fertilizers in the NCPB warehouses.

She stated that KEBS had seized 5,840 bags in a surveillance raid. Following the intelligence, NCPB sampled the product in over 59 of its warehouses across the country which led to the suspension of the product licenses amid fears that the product may still be in circulation.

Despite these assurances, concerns linger regarding the safety and efficacy of fertilizers in circulation, especially during the crucial planting season.

