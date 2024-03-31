RUTO suspends his scandalous fertilizer subsidy program after his government conned farmers as MUDAVADI and LINTURI differ



Sunday, March 31, 2024 – President William Ruto’s fertilizer subsidy program is in serious jeopardy after the government suspended it due to numerous scandals that have rocked it

In a National Development Implementation Committee (NDIC) meeting chaired by Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi and attended by all principal secretaries, Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, the government directed the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) to suspend the Ksh10.8 billion program until further notice.

They agreed that the program would be suspended pending the investigation of allegations of fake fertilizer being distributed countrywide.

Mudavadi noted that a report would be tabled following the conclusion of investigations to review the findings.

This comes even as Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi differed with Mudavadi, noting that there was no fake fertilizer being distributed countrywide.

According to Linturi, the fertilizer undergoes scientific examinations and approvals before circulation to Kenyan farmers.

"The fertilizer being distributed is one that has undergone various levels of approval. We cannot allow a situation where our farmers are hoodwinked," Linturi stated.

The committee also expressed concern regarding the program, highlighting that it stands as one of the key pillars of President William Ruto's Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

NDIC reaffirmed that those found culpable of sabotaging the program would face the full force of the law.

The Kenyan DAILY POST