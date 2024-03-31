RUTO suspends his scandalous fertilizer subsidy program after his government conned farmers as MUDAVADI and LINTURI differ

Sunday, March 31, 2024 – President William Ruto’s fertilizer subsidy program is in serious jeopardy after the government suspended it due to numerous scandals that have rocked it
In a National Development
Implementation Committee (NDIC) meeting chaired by Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi
and attended by all principal secretaries, Head of Public Service Felix Koskei,
the government directed the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) to
suspend the Ksh10.8 billion program until further notice.
They agreed that
the program would be suspended pending the investigation of
allegations of fake fertilizer being distributed countrywide.
Mudavadi noted that a report
would be tabled following the conclusion of investigations to review the
findings.
This comes even as Agriculture
CS Mithika Linturi differed with Mudavadi, noting that there was no fake
fertilizer being distributed countrywide.
According to Linturi, the
fertilizer undergoes scientific examinations and approvals before circulation to
Kenyan farmers.
"The fertilizer being
distributed is one that has undergone various levels of approval. We cannot
allow a situation where our farmers are hoodwinked," Linturi stated.
The committee also expressed
concern regarding the program, highlighting that it stands as one of the key
pillars of President William Ruto's Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda
(BETA).
NDIC reaffirmed that those found
culpable of sabotaging the program would face the full force of the law.
