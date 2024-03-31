Shock as ATWOLI leads 4 CEOs to snub RUTO’s CS FLORENCE BORE’s meeting – Has he finally seen the light.

Sunday, March 31, 2024 - Secretary General of the Central Organization of Trade Unions, Kenya, (COTU-K) Francis Atwoli and four other Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) refused to attend a meeting convened by Labour Cabinet Secretary Florence Bore.
The meeting was aimed at
addressing the concerns over the minimum wage policy for private
security officers that has elicited debate in the past two months.
In an invitation letter, the CS
invited Atwoli, Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) CEO Jacqueline Mugo,
Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSRA) CEO Fazul Mohamed, and the Chairman
of the Private Security Regulatory Authority.
Others included Kenya National
Private Security Workers Union Secretary General Issac Andabwa, SENACA Security
Services Managing Director Annette Kimitei, Kenya Security Industry Association
Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Protective and Safety Association
of Kenya Cosmas Mutava.
However, Atwoli and other
stakeholders failed to attend the meeting, owing to the short notice as the
invitation was sent a day before the scheduled meeting.
CS Bore declined to approve
PSRA's recommendation of a minimum salary of Ksh30,000, citing that the matter
is still in court.
Her statement came after PSRA
gave companies a 30-day ultimatum to comply with the new minimum wage
structure.
