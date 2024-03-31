Shock as ATWOLI leads 4 CEOs to snub RUTO’s CS FLORENCE BORE’s meeting – Has he finally seen the light.



Sunday, March 31, 2024 - Secretary General of the Central Organization of Trade Unions, Kenya, (COTU-K) Francis Atwoli and four other Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) refused to attend a meeting convened by Labour Cabinet Secretary Florence Bore.

The meeting was aimed at addressing the concerns over the minimum wage policy for private security officers that has elicited debate in the past two months.

In an invitation letter, the CS invited Atwoli, Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) CEO Jacqueline Mugo, Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSRA) CEO Fazul Mohamed, and the Chairman of the Private Security Regulatory Authority.

Others included Kenya National Private Security Workers Union Secretary General Issac Andabwa, SENACA Security Services Managing Director Annette Kimitei, Kenya Security Industry Association Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Protective and Safety Association of Kenya Cosmas Mutava.

However, Atwoli and other stakeholders failed to attend the meeting, owing to the short notice as the invitation was sent a day before the scheduled meeting.

CS Bore declined to approve PSRA's recommendation of a minimum salary of Ksh30,000, citing that the matter is still in court.

Her statement came after PSRA gave companies a 30-day ultimatum to comply with the new minimum wage structure.

The Kenyan DAILY POST