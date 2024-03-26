A Nigerian girl would be a perfect third wife - Ghanaian man says few months after marrying two women same day



Tuesday, March 26, 2024 – Ghanaian man, Michael Houston has revealed that he plans on taking a third wife, preferably a Nigerian woman.

Recall that married his two girlfriends, Adepa and Deejah, the same day in Accra.

“Any third wife suggestions?” he wrote in a Facebook post on Monday, March 25, 2024.

“A Nigerian girl would be a perfect third wife, very peaceful people. Thank you all for your suggestions,” he added.

Michael defended marrying two wives, saying that King Solomon in the Bible, married 700 wives and had 300 concubines.